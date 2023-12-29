'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart Announces Engagement to Former Dance Partner

Dancing With the Stars is responsible for yet another romance! DWTS pro Britt Stewart announced her engagement to actor Daniel Durant this week, sharing photos from the big moment on her Instagram. "Forever!!" she captioned the post.

She told PEOPLE that the CODA actor proposed on Christmas Day while on a hike in Lake Arrowhead, California with their families. Stewart and Durant competed together on DWTS last year during Season 31, coming in fifth place.

Durant, who turned 34 on Christmas Eve, popped the question after everyone — including Stewart's mom and stepdad and Durant's moms — shared what they were grateful for and looking forward to in the new year. Going last, Durant said he looked forward to his and Stewart's future together — then pulled out a ring and asked her to marry him.

"I was the last one — and I started talking about the year, about us meeting and everything that happens in life," Durant told PEOPLE. "I just feel like there's balance. She sees me. She knows my culture, my language, and understands everything about me."

Stewart, 34, added, "We were both emotional, overwhelmed with joy and at peace knowing that this would eventually be part of our story. It felt like magic, but at the same time, it felt right and normal."

Plenty of Stewart's DWTS co-stars reached out with well wishes in the comments of Stewart's Instagram post. "OMG BRITT!!!! I am so happy for you! congrats you two!!!!" pro dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote. "Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations you two beautiful babes," host Julianne Hough wrote.

Stewart and Durant were originally dance partners on Dancing With the Stars in 2022 during Season 31. They announced they were dating on Valentine's Day of 2023, with Durant saying that their romance didn't begin until after they were eliminated from the competition.

Durant is a Deaf actor best known for his roles in CODA and the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening. He said that Stewart learned American Sign Language (ASL) from him as she taught him to dance — which meant they didn't often need his ASL interpreter during rehearsals.

Stewart told PEOPLE how important it was to her to communicate with Durant via ASL. "When I met him and found out he was my partner on Dancing With the Stars, immediately I was like, I must learn ASL because I'm teaching him how to dance. I'm not going to use his interpreter," she said.

Looking back on the evolution of their relationship, Stewart said, "It's funny, I remember us meeting. I remember us as teammates. I remember us as best friends, and then I remember us together. And now it feels like we've just been together for forever."