Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant, Ex-Fiance Paul Michael Reveals Ultrasound Photo

A baby is reportedly on the way for Amanda Bynes and her on-again, off-again fiancé Paul Michael. On Tuesday, about a week after the couple revealed that they had broken up, Michael took to Instagram to post that he and Bynes are set to welcome a child together. On Instagram, he posted a since-deleted photo of the couple and an image of an ultrasound snap, captioning the post with, “Baby in the making.” Bynes, in turn, responded to the post by liking it. She later posted a photo of the sonogram on her own Instagram account, writing, “Baby on board!”

This news comes about a month after Bynes first revealed that she was in a relationship with Michael, whom she reportedly met in AA. On Valentine’s Day, the former Nickelodeon star revealed that she and her beau were engaged. Shortly after revealing the news, Bynes posted a video to Instagram in which she introduced her fans to her fiancé. Although, Bynes has since deleted many posts featuring Michael after it was reported that the two split in early March.

“Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” Bynes reportedly said in the since-deleted clip with Michael by her side. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the Earth.”

She added that both she and Michael have maintained their sobriety for a year, “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

In early March, it was reported that Bynes and Michael had split only three weeks after announcing their engagement. At the time, Michael issued a statement to InTouch Weekly in which he confirmed that the pair had parted ways.

“I love her though, she’s my best friend,” he told the publication.

A day after it was reported that the couple had split, they seemingly reunited. On Instagram, Bynes posted a photo of the pair (which was also used in Michael’s recent post to announce Bynes’ pregnancy) in which they could be seen posing side by side. She captioned the photo with “my love,” which seemingly confirmed that they were back together.