Amanda Bynes Deletes Ultrasound Photo Following Pregnancy Reveal

Just one month after announcing her engagement, Amanda Bynes told her fans that she was now an expecting mother, but then quickly retracted her exciting news announcement by deleting the post. Initially, she shared a photo of an ultrasound with “Baby on board!” as the caption, but then took it down. Her on-again-off-again fiancé Paul Michael also shared a photo to his social media, but then deleted it.

The two announced their unexpected engagement on Valentine’s Day, but have been rumored to have split earlier this month. Another report said the couple is back together, however, now Bynes’ lawyer, David Esquibias, says she’s seeking mental health treatment. While revealing this to the public, he did debunk a few rumors that the Nickelodeon star was suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” he clarified according to Perez Hilton via PEOPLE. “We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease to Amanda can focus on getting better.”

Michael also wanted to clear the air on a few things as well saying that his fiancé was not being ordered into a hospital, rather an inpatient program. He also gave reasoning as to why she was going there.

“She’s not ordered to go to a hospital. She’s ordered to go to a residential treatment, which is call inpatient, but she’s not in a hospital. She is affected by trauma from her childhood. The anxiety made her drop out of school and the judge ordered her to work on that in residential treatment,” he described.

He also said that “she’s allowed to come and go as long as she goes to therapy,” further explaining that she’s “doing really well” aside from the “anxiety and trauma.”

Although she and Michael were excited to announce their engagement, her parents’ feelings towards the news didn’t seem to run parallel.

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” an insider told E!.

Bynes earned an associates degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019. After, she was working towards earning a bachelor’s degree, but she reportedly dropped out. It was also reported in December that Bynes checked herself out of a sober living facility on her own and was looking for a new home in Los Angeles.