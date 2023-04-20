Alec Baldwin Criminal Charges to Be Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting - for Now

The criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will reportedly be dropped for now. Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will file papers soon to have the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin dropped, sources told Deadline Thursday. Since the charges may be dropped without prejudice, the case could be revived in the future as prosecutors continue investigating the events of Hutchins' death.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement to NBC News.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing charges, which will keep the investigation open. This means New Mexico prosecutors can keep subpoena power during their investigation. The Santa Fe District Attorney's office offered no comment when contacted by Deadline. Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges were dropped just as Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, are planning to resume filming of Rust in Montana. They planned to start filming earlier this week, but cameras will now finally roll on Friday. According to Deadline, the charges being dropped just as Rust resumes production is purely coincidental.

This development likely means that the next scheduled court hearing related to the case will be delayed. A preliminary examination, also known as a "mini-trial," was expected to start on May 3. Even with the charges against Gutierrez-Reed remaining in place, it's unlikely that this will begin as planned.

Hutchins was fatally shot at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Oct. 21, 2021, while Baldwin was rehearsing for a scene with a prop revolver. Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb filed criminal charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed in January. Prosecutors then suffered a series of legal blows.

First, Baldwin's charges were amended because he was charged under a firearms enhancement that didn't go into effect until after the shooting. Baldwin's team also demanded Reeb be dropped from the case due to her role as an elected Republican member of the New Mexico legislature. She eventually resigned on her own, which led Carmack-Altwies to push for a new special prosecutor. After the judge denied her request, Carmack-Altwies stepped down too and picked Morrissey and Lewis to handle the case in late March.

While New Mexico officials investigated the shooting, Hutchins' estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit with producers and Baldwin in October 2022. Under the deal, Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, was named an executive producer on Rust. There will also be a documentary about Hutchins' life and career. The settlement was sealed from public view. Hutchins was 42 and is survived by Matthew and their young son.