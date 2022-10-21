'Rust' Actor Swen Temmel Reflects on Halyna Hutchins' Death 1 Year After Shooting

It has been one year since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in a tragic accident on the set of Rust. Now, one of the film's actors, Swen Temmel, has spoken out and reflected on working with the late filmmaker. "Honestly, I can't believe it's been a year already," Temmel told ET while on-location filming a new project, Outlaws, in Montana.

"Doesn't seem that way," Temmel went on to day. "All of our lives have changed forever, all the people that were surrounded by the situation or involved with the production or families, everybody was impacted by this event." Notably, Temmel was not a witness to the terrible incident, as he was outside the chapel building where it took place. The actor went on to say that he has stayed in touch with his colleagues from Rust over the past year, was they've found support in one another. "We're all in close contact It's one of those things where, at first, it's every day you're thinking about it."

Temmel continued, "It's like, 'What happened? How did it happen? How could it have happened?' And then you talk about it so much that it's almost a little bit therapeutic being able to talk to people, tell the story, tell Hutchins' story. And then it gets a little more spread out."

Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust on Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun that actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident. During an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun, stating that he has no idea why or how it fired a live round. This claim has been backed up by the film's Assistant Director, David Halls. In a previous statement to Good Morning America, Halls's attorney Lisa Torraco said, "Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard."

Notably, it was previously reported that Rust will resume production in January, following an announcement that Rust producers had reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed against them by Hutchins' family. "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy," Souza said in a statement after the news was shared. "I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work."

The filmmaker continued, "In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."