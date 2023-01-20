Alec Baldwin Will Reportedly Continue With 'Rust' Production Despite Criminal Charges

Following the news that Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges in the Rust shooting, it has been revealed that the film's production will continue. The New York Times reports that a source close to the movie has stated that both Baldwin and director Joel Souza are still on board to continue with the film. PEOPLE reports that it reached out to Baldwin's representatives but did not immediately receive a response.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. Prosecutors will not issue any charges stemming from his shooting. It was previously revealed that Hutchins' husband, Matthew, and the producers of Rust reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit he filed, which would have seen the film's production resume this year.

The Times insider also explained that the production is enacting new safety measures, such as a live ammunition band and the utilization of weapons without working mechanisms. The outlet also reported that producers are considering new filming locations in California are being considered. The movie had previously been in production in New Mexico.

In response to the announcement of the criminal charges, Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds." He added, "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Baldwin is not the only one facing charges, as Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter," said Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed. "These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury." At this time, it is unclear exactly when Rust may resume production.