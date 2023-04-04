Hilaria Baldwin Pens Birthday Message to Husband Alec Amid 'Rust' Case

Alec Baldwin's loving wife Hilaria has penned a loving birthday message to her husband, amid the actor's current Rust shooting case. On Instagram, Hilaria shared a family photo of herself and Baldwin with all their children. In the caption, she wrote, "A photo of our wildness, just as we are. May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness. We feel lucky to be by your side...through all of it. Happy birthday, Alec-we love you."

The post has received many replies from fans and followers, with one person commenting, "Happy birthday! May each day this year be better than the last and here's to many more!" Someone else offered, "Love this so much and your whole crew. Happy birthday [Alec!]" A third user wrote, "Happy Birthday Alec! Beautiful family...hold tight to the blessings." One final fan added, "Happy birthday [Alec!] You are a very lucky man!! May your birthday be as beautiful and kind as you!! And your beautiful family!"

Baldwin's birthday comes as the actor is facing a legal battle in New Mexico, stemming from the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Hutchins was killed after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. On Jan. 19, 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and the Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin has since had a couple of big pre-trail wins in the case. In late February, prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge that was filed against the actor. While he still faces the main charge of involuntary manslaughter, the possible prison sentence Baldwin now faces is now 18 months. Had the firearms charges remained, he could have been facing up to five years behind bars. Notably, the firearms enhancement charge has also been dropped against Gutierrez-Reed.

That same month, Baldwin's lawyers filed a request that special prosecutor Andrea Reeb be removed from the case. The outlet reported that their objection stems from the fact that Reeb is currently a member of the State House of Representatives in New Mexico, where the shooting took place and where Baldwin is being charged. In March, Reeb stepped down from the case and a judge ruled that the First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe could not hire another special prosecutor to take Reeb's place.