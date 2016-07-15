Al Roker: What Is the 'Today Show' Anchor's Net Worth

✖

Al Roker is one of daytime TV's most beloved stars, spanning a career over four decades. Shooting to household name status in 1996, Roker landed a weekday weather spot on NBC's TODAY Show as the morning news show's meteorologist and naturally, the rest is history. With his network status stardom, of course, comes plenty of money in the bank for the 66-year-old. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roker has a net worth of $70 million and a salary that fans can only dream of.

Per the website, Roker takes home $10 million per year, with his most recent contract of five years brokering a $50 million deal that includes coverage on both the NBC morning show, including the 3rd Hour of TODAY and The Weather Channel. Showbiz Cheat Sheet further speculates that Roker's bump in a paycheck could also be due to the departure of some of the network's fellow anchors, including Matt Lauer in 2017 and Megyn Kelly's exit the following year.

Roker has not just appeared on the TODAY Show though, his beloved genuineness has found the anchor appearing on everything from primetime shows to movies, including portraying himself on Will & Grace, 30 Rock, movies like Sharknado and the 2016 version of Ghostbusters; as well as exercising his vocal talents for animated movies like, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and the sequels, Kung Fu Panda 3, and Madagascar 2.

The father of three and husband to ABC News reporter, Deborah Roberts, has also had some significant investments in real estate in 2000, selling his pre-war co-op on East 68th Street in New York for more than $1.5 million. Roker and Roberts later bought a $3.25 million five-story Manhattan brownstone, completing some renovations after buying their new home, with an expansive kitchen as the beloved weatherman loves to cook. His neighbors include former NBC anchor, Katie Couric. Additionally, Roker and his wife also own a home in Hudson Valley — a location that fans have seen throughout the coronavirus pandemic as he shoots episodes of the daytime news series there.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Roker announced via the NBC morning show that he would be taking a break from TODAY in light of a prostate cancer diagnosis. He further shared he would undergo surgery to have his prostate removed. The weatherman and co-host said he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis to raise awareness over the alarming fact of 1 in 7 Black men and 1 in 9 men overall, will have a similar diagnosis in their lifetime.

"I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know because I'm gonna be OK," Roker assured. He will be undergoing surgery during the second week of November at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where Dr. Vincent Laudone will perform the procedure. Laudone revealed on the episode that Roker's cancer, fortunately, "appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate."