Al Roker's Wife Deborah Posts Sweet Message to 'Today' Show Anchor Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker is receiving plenty of support after announcing Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, including from his wife, Deborah Roberts. Shortly after the Today show's longtime co-host and meteorologist revealed to viewers that he will undergo surgery next week, Roberts took to social media to join the growing number of people showering her husband with well wishes, writing that she and her husband are "prayerful and hopeful he will be fine" and thanking fans for "all the kind words" they have been sharing.

Announcing his diagnosis during the NBC morning show Thursday, Roker, who said that he was diagnosed following a routine checkup, where it was discovered he had an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in his bloodwork, revealed that he had learned of his prostate cancer without his wife by his side. After getting an MRI, which was followed by a biopsy, said that he had told Roberts not to come with him, admitting that he now feels "badl"” about that and adding, "in hindsight, boy I wish I'd told her to come." He said that his wife "was upset. And once she got past that, the reporter in her kinda took over. And then she's been at everything ever since!"

As many of you now know my hubby is battling prostate cancer. We are prayerful and hopeful he will be fine. Thanks for all the kind words, prayers and positivity. pic.twitter.com/jHIMnKYynB — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) November 6, 2020

Roberts is certainty showing her support on social media. Along with her Twitter post, she also shared a touching note on Instagram, writing that "for more than 25 years, this loving, generous and spirited man has been my rock and my respite." Sharing a throwback photo of herself and Roker, she said that Roker's "gentle touch, quick wit and strong will" is "cherished by his family." Noting that the 66-year-old has "taken on fierce storms, teen drama, and a NYC marathon. All with an unbreakable sense of humor and joy," he is now taking on something else: prostate cancer.

"I am prayerful and confident that Al will soon be back at it...embracing all that life offers for years to come," she wrote. "Thanks so much to all who've humbled us with your prayers, loving messages and calls. [Al Roker] and I continue to count our blessings."

Roker is scheduled to undergo surgery next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Dr. Vincent Laudone, who will perform the procedure, said that Roker's cancer "appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate," though given that it is "more aggressive," they decided it best to remove Roker's prostate. Roker will be taking a break from the Today show as he recovered, though he expressed hope that "in about two weeks, I'll be back."