Al Roker 'Thankful' to Be Healthy Enough to Decorate Christmas Tree

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker shared a pair of fun updates from home recently. The beloved NBC star has been missing from The Today Show for over a month after he was hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs and leg. Roker returned to the hospital after Thanksgiving but has been at home recovering since Dec. 8.

"So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family," Roker wrote on Dec. 16. He included a gallery of photos showing his family decorating their Christmas tree. Son Nicholas, 20, and daughter Leila, 24, joined Roker, 68, and their mother, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, 62, for the Christmas fun. They also showed off some of their cool ornaments, including a York peppermint patty Roker was very excited about.

On Monday night, Roker shared his latest culinary creation. "Made a beef and veggie lasagna tonight. [Leila] was doubtful but needed liking it," Roker wrote.

Roker has been missing from Today since early November when he was first hospitalized. He spent Thanksgiving at home, but he was quickly rushed back due to further complications. Roker was forced to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast for the first time in nearly 30 years and could not attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Thankfully, Roker was sent home on Dec. 8.

The Today Show family has shown how impossible it is to forget about him, providing viewers with frequent updates on his health. Last week, Today anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie surprised Roker by showing up at his home with the rest of the Today staff wearing Santa hats. They sang "Jingle Bells" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas." Roker was choked up, but he managed to show off a bit of his signature wit. "It's impressive you did that without a prompter," he said.

"I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," Roker later told his colleagues. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it." He then added, "I love you more than you'll ever know."

Even anchors on rival networks are wishing Roker well. CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King was in awe after the show aired footage of the Today crew at Roker's house. "I love everything about this," King said. "I was so touched that they would take the time. Normally I don't try to find good news at [what] the other guys are doing. It's normally not what I do, but I just think that, while we are competitors, we're also friends. And that, to me, trumps the competition. So we're all pulling for him, and wishing him well. And we can't wait for Al Roker to be back in the studio."