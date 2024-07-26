Spiritbox's Bill Crook Has Died

Former Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook has died. No cause of death has been disclosed. The sad news was first shared on Instagram by Crook's friend Kai Turmann. "Hi everyone. I have some absolutely devastating news to share," Turmann wrote in a message to Crook's friends and fans. "l'm so profoundly sad to say that our dear friend Bill Crook has passed away."

"He was a friend to so many, and a dear friend to me since we were children," Turmann continued. "Bill was, and is, loved by so many people, and l'm so incredible sorry to have to share this devastating information with you. There will be many words and many tears, but for now I just need to get the terrible news out. Im so sorry. love you all. love you Bill."

In a caption on the post, Turmann added, "Our dear friend Bill Crook has passed away. There will be lots of memories shared in the coming days, weeks and months. For now, his Mom has asked me to inform everyone. I'm so sorry to have to share this news with you all. Sending love to everyone who knew and loved Bill."

Turmann shared in a separate post that "Bills cats have been rehomed, and will stay together for the rest of their days. Thank you for your support and concern for these sweet cats."

Crook was an accomplished bass player who played with the Grammy-nominated Spiritbox from 2018 until 2022. While he did not play bass on their 2021 debut studio album, Eternal Blue, he did contribute backing vocals to the project.

In addition to his time in Spiritbox, Revolver noted that Crook also played in the bands A Textbook Tragedy — alongside Turmann — and Living with Lions. At the time of his death, he had been working with producer and Underoath drummer-vocalist Aaron Gillespie on some new music.