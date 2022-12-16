Gayle King Praises Fellow Morning Host Al Roker After Return to Hospital

Gayle King reached across network lines to extend a heartfelt gesture to morning show rival Al Roker as he recovers following his hospitalization. The CBS Mornings co-anchor, 67, dedicated a segment Thursday to applaud the staff at the TODAY show for giving Roker, 68, a sweet surprise earlier in the week.

The weatherman's co-anchors and staffers showed up dressed in Christmas apparel in front of his home this week to sing "Jingle Bells." The gesture made Roker emotional as he came out to witness the spectacle using a cane. Watching the moment play on Thursdays CBS Mornings, King said she loved "everything about" the good deed. "I was so touched that they would take the time. Normally I don't try to find good news at [what] the other guys are doing," King said. "It's normally not what I do, but I just think that, while we are competitors, we're also friends. And that, to me, trumps the competition."

“While we are competitors, we’re friends also”: @GayleKing is sending well wishes to Al Roker, who was shocked when his @TODAYshow family delivered holiday cheer right to his front door, after he spent weeks in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/l8dksiyk6d — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 15, 2022

Roker was recently released from the hospital after undergoing a series of health issues that started in November when he was hospitalized due to an issue with blood clots in his lungs and leg. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote on social media at the time. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon."

Roker did get to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with his family but was admitted back into the hospital after suffering more health complications following the holiday. As he's recovered, Roker was forced to miss hosting both the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, but is expected to be home in time for Christmas.

"We're all pulling for him," King added Thursday. "All wishing him well and can't wait for Al Roker to be back in the studio. He's loved here, too. He's loved over there, but he's also loved here." King's co-anchor, Tony Dokoupil, added, "He's a beloved human on this planet," to which King replied, "Yes, he really is."