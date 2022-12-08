Al Roker Shares Health Update, Message for Fans

Al Roker is sharing a small health update with fans, giving a sign of hope that he could be discharged from the hospital soon amid the health issues he has suffered over the past few weeks. The beloved 68-year-old Today show weatherman took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a video from a window of the sun rising over the New York City skyline. In the caption, he had a message for friends and fans who have been sending well wishes his way since his health issues made headlines.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," Roker wrote. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family." Although he didn't include any specific information about his health, it's clear he's feeling grateful for the support he and his family have received over the past few weeks.

Jim Cantore, a well-known meteorologist for The Weather Channel, commented on the post, "See you soon Al." Plenty of fans also shared their support for Roker in the comments. "We miss you Al! I know you're feeling all the good vibes coming your way," one Instagram user wrote. "Heal well! You are missed. Every day I look for you on Today," someone else said. "Prayers that you're healed & home soon. We sure miss seeing you," another wrote.

Today show fans started noticing that Roker was missing in November, with Roker eventually taking to social media to share an update that he was hospitalized with blood clots that traveled from his leg to his lungs. As a result, he was forced to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast – his first absence in 27 years – but was able to spend the holiday at home with his family.

However, he quickly and unexpectedly returned to the hospital the day after his Thanksgiving release. He has remained hospitalized since then, missing the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting last week. Throughout it all, Roker's Today show colleagues have been sharing updates and sending him love.

On Wednesday morning, Today anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones offered a brief update. "Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said. "He is watching [the Today show] this morning, providing real-time feedback." Jones showed her phone to the camera so viewers could see Roker's messages.

Roker's wife, ABC News' Deborah Roberts, also thanked fans for their support on Wednesday in an Instagram post. "Dreary December day. But our hearts are warmed by the love, thoughts, and prayers," she wrote. "Our family is lifted and forever grateful for the unceasing beauty of support from near and far."