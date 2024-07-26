Ben Affleck's Reported Post Jennifer Lopez Divorce Plans Revealed

The reports are still looking dire for the star couple, but the divorce could be a brighter moment.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still playing their relationship status close to the heart, with reports indicating that divorce is still imminent. Jennifer Lopez celebrated a birthday earlier in the week, keeping on a smiling face despite reports the impending divorce has "frightened" her and kept her miserable.

The same cant be said for Affleck's status according to reports. According to InTouch, Affleck is ready to close the chapter and is planning a "grand celebration" to mark his post-marriage freedom.

(Photo: Ben Affleck is seen on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin)

"Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him," a source told InTouch. "He's talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that's where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.

"There's also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too," the source continued. "No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it's somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it's going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship."

While it is perfectly reasonable to celebrate the end of an unhappy relationship, the report is far from set in stone. One reason the source alleges Affleck could want to do the "celebration" is to thank his friends and loved ones, including ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"From his point of view this would just be a way to show some appreciation to his friends that have supported him through a really tough time," the source alleges. "He hasn't been himself these past few months, he's been so consumed with this break-up, and even before that he went M.I.A. because he was in his bubble with J. Lo. He regrets that and wants to make it up to his friends, and he wants to cut loose and have some fun. He's been really struggling, and he needs to have some fun and just relax."

If you can't love yourself and enjoy yourself, there's no way you can be fully happy. That's free advice I saw at the bus station and it seems solid. Not sure if it fits for Affleck and Lopez, but they shouldn't be begrudged a fun time.