Al Roker Returns Home From Hospital, Shares Sweet Photos With Family

Al Roker is back home. The Today Show meteorologist shared photos with his family on Instagram Thursday, confirming he has left the hospital. Roker, 68, was hospitalized in early November for blood clots in his leg and lungs. While he was released to spend Thanksgiving Day with his family, Roker was rushed back to the hospital the following day.

"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, [Today Show] family, and all your thoughts and prayers," Roker wrote on Instagram. He included a photo of himself at home, as well as a picture with his wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts. Their daughter Leila Roker also joined her parents for a photo.

Roker's post was met with love from his colleagues and fans. Katie Couric posted a message with heart emojis. "Welcome home," The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams wrote. "Thank God! You have been missed and prayer over. You had to get better," one fan wrote. "So happy to see you in your own house. I know your family is glad to have you home."

The pictures were published just a few hours after Roker told fans he expected to be released from the hospital soon. "Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," Roker wrote Thursday morning. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Roberts also thanked her family, friends, and fans for the support they have shown Roker. "On this Thursday we are beyond thankful for beautiful, caring family and friends and the power of a brilliant medical team," Roberts wrote, alongside an older photo of the couple. "Looking back at this anniversary celebration with [Roker] so many years ago, I cherish the happy times and look forward to so very many more. Blessed and grateful are the words defining our life today."

Roker has not appeared on Today since Nov. 4. He also missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years and did not attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. His Today colleagues still included Roker in their holiday greetings video by holding up cutouts of his face.

"It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could've been with us," Today anchor Hoda Kotb said on Dec. 1. "But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well wishes."