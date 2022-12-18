Al Roker's Wife Sends Message to Fans and Friends Amidst His Recovery

Al Roker has, unfortunately, been dealing with some major health issues as of late. After a four-week stint in the hospital, he has finally been able to return home. Now, his wife, Deborah Roberts, is sharing an update about his recovery via Instagram.

Roberts shared a photo of herself posing with her husband in front of what appears to be their home. Alongside the image, Roberts shared her gratitude to everyone who has been thinking of the Today Show meteorologist during his recent hospitalization. She wrote, "Thankful Thursday. How blessed are we to feel such unwavering love, encouragement and support from family, friends and total strangers? Beyond."

Her update comes after Roker shared one of his own. Just like his wife, he took to Instagram to share a message to his fans. As he showcased, Roker has been able to spend some time with his family this holiday season, as he posted photos of him, his wife, and his children — Courtney, Nick, and Leila. He wrote, "So very thankful to be able to be home for thanksgiving dinner with family."

Roker was previously hospitalized for blood clots that were found in one of his legs that subsequently traveled to his lungs. When he was feeling well enough to do so, he shared an update virtually with his Today Show colleagues. He told them that it was a "tough slog" and one of the "hardest" health ordeals that he's had to navigate. Roker also said that due to this hospitalization, he had to postpone a scheduled knee-replacement surgery.

"You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks," Roker explained. "It's just a certain amount of weakness. I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back." He continued, "I've got a number of issues, but I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night. I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources. I'm very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I've had."