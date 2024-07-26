K-pop Group Seventeen's Concert Experience to Hit Theaters

K-pop group Seventeen is set to bring their dynamic stage presence to the silver screen. The band's performance at Seoul World Cup Stadium will be transformed into a cinematic spectacle, offering fans a chance to relive their recent encore concert tour.

This limited theatrical engagement, titled SEVENTEEN TOUR "FOLLOW" AGAIN TO CINEMAS, promises to engage audiences with its immersive experience. The film utilizes state-of-the-art cinematography techniques to capture the essence of Seventeen's live performance from multiple angles, effectively transporting viewers into the heart of the action.

The cinematic event will showcase the group's full thirteen-member lineup, featuring S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Fans can look forward to witnessing the debut of "MAESTRO" alongside unique unit performances of fan-favorite tracks like "Spell," "LALALI," and "Cheers to youth."

Directed by Yoondong Oh, this theatrical release is a collaborative effort between Trafalgar Releasing (handling global distribution, excluding Korea and Japan), CJ 4DPlex (overseeing Korean distribution), and AVEX (managing Japanese distribution). Adding to the excitement, select theaters will offer enhanced viewing experiences through ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX special formats, where available.

Seventeen's path to stardom has been marked by their unique structure and creative independence. The group's innovative approach, which divides the members into hip-hop, vocal, and performance units, has propelled them to the forefront of the global music scene. Their achievements in recent years include historic wins at the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV European Music Awards.

The group's musical talent continued to shine in 2023 with the release of their 10th and 11th mini-albums, both of which achieved stellar chart positions and broke sales records. Their album FML was recognized by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) as the top-selling global album of 2023, with over 6.4 million copies sold worldwide.

Seventeen's influence also extends beyond music, as evidenced by their appointment as UNESCO's inaugural Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. This recognition underlines the group's apparent intention to inspire and uplift young people worldwide.

As Seventeen prepares to make history once again with their upcoming performance at Lollapalooza Berlin, this cinematic release offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the group's energetic stage presence on the big screen. The film is scheduled for a limited engagement beginning Wednesday, August 21, with screenings planned in cinemas worldwide. Fans eager to secure their seats can now purchase tickets through the official website, which also provides information on participating theaters and special format screenings.