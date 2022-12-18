Al Roker Shares Health Update While Spending Time With His Family

Al Roker is happily recovering with his family for the holidays. In honor of the holiday season, the 68-year-old Today anchor posted family photos on Instagram featuring his wife, Deborah Roberts, with their children, Leila and Nick. The Rokers are smiling as they decorate their Christmas tree with various ornaments. The meteorologist shared the pictures weeks after being hospitalized for circulating blood clots that affected his lungs. "So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family," Al captioned the family photos on Instagram. He received supportive messages from his NBC family, with Stephanie Abrams writing, "Loving all those smiles!!," and Jenna Bush Hager leaving a string of red hearts in the post's comment section. Although Al isn't shy when sharing glimpses of his personal life on Instagram, folks rarely get to see his entire family together. His oldest daughter Courtney, 35, is a successful chef and owner of a catering business. His other daughter Leila, 24, is a journalist living in Paris, and his youngest son Nick, 20, just moved out and started college this past fall.

This past Thanksgiving, the Rokers also shared their festivities on Instagram, including Al's 35-year-old daughter Courtney whom he had with his first wife, Alice Bell. Al has had to miss the Today show lately due to his health issues, but in a recent segment from the morning show, Roker broke down in happy tears when his fellow Today hosts, as well as producers, crew, and security, showed up at his home to sing to him. When the Today show crew gathered outside Roker's house in Santa hats, the weatherman's eyes filled with tears when he saw what his team had done for him. "It's impressive you did that without a prompter," he quipped, then turning emotional. "I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," Rocker said. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciate it."

Al revealed on Nov. 18 that he had been treated for a blood clot that began in his leg but later spread to his lungs during his two-week absence from the morning show. Aside from missing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the TV personality also skipped the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting due to his health scare."We just want to say we love you, Al," fellow Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said on the show before the Christmas event. "Wondering if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery." It has been reported that Al is on the mend and on his way to getting better. As Al appears to be surrounded by supportive staff at home and work, he will be able to return to the screen sooner rather than later with a full recovery.