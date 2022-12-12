Al Roker Appears on 'Today' Show, Shares Health Progress Following 4-Week Hospitalization

Al Roker appeared on the Today show Monday morning and shared an update on his health progress following a 4-week hospitalization. Checking in with his co-hosts virtually from his home, Roker admitted. "Listen, it's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this."

He continued, "It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person." Roker went on to thank his fellow Today show journalists for stopping by the hospital to cheer him up. "You guys have been terrific coming by the hospital," he said. "Hoda (Kotb) was actually, I think, named as an honorary doctor. She would literally show up. She did a 'Ho-dini,' the way she would just be there."

The 68-year-old meteorologist confessed that he is still working on regaining his strength, which will keep him away from the show for a little longer, and he also revealed that he has opted to postpone a scheduled knee-replacement surgery. "You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks," Roker said. "It's just a certain amount of weakness. I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back."

He went on to share, "I've got a number of issues, but I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night. I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources. I'm very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I've had."

The update comes weeks after Roker was readmitted to the hospital due to blood clot issues. Last month, the weatherman was hospitalized for clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family, but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said, "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." They added, "His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset." The source went on to share that Roberts — an ABC News journalist — "had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn't unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."

The insider stated that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in her attempt to get inside the electric car. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family." Notably, Roker's health issues caused him to miss both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and Wednesday's Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony.