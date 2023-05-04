Al Roker Achieves Major Career Milestone

Today show meteorologist Al Roker has achieved a major career milestone. The beloved TV star was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame this week, and he had some of his co-workers with him for the big event. Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer all joined Roker for the ceremony, with Today co-host Craig Melvin serving as the event's emcee. Click here to see an exclusive video on the big moment, from NBC's Today show.

In his acceptance speech, Roker said, "It is, for me, a full-circle kind of moment." He went on to thank many people in his life who helped to get where he is, including late Today show weatherman Willard Scott. Roker then offered gratitude to his family, beginning with his wife. "I just happen to be married to one of the greatest broadcast journalists working today, Deborah Roberts," he said. Notably, Roberts was also inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame during the May 3 ceremony. Finally, Roker added that he feels "so blessed to have three of the greatest kids in the world," referring to his children Leila, Courtney and Nick.

The big honor comes months after Roker had to take a leave of absence from the Today show, due to some health problems. The issues began in early November when the beloved meteorologist was hospitalized for clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said, "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." They added, "His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset." The source went on to share that Roberts — an ABC News journalist — "had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn't unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."

The insider stated that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in her attempt to get inside the electric car. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family." Notably, Roker's health issues caused him to miss both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Thankfully, Roker appears to be doing much better.