Where Is Al Roker? Why 'Today' Weatherman Is Missing From Thanksgiving Day Parade

Al Roker is having to sit out the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as he recovers from a serious health scare. The TODAY weatherman was missed by co-stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie who held down the fort in New York City as they celebrated the Thanksgiving Day tradition even without Roker by their sides.

Kotb and Guthrie kicked off the parade with well-wishes sent to their "best pal" Roker, whom Kotb said was "recovering very well." Guthrie added, "We love you Al! We'll see you next year." Weather presenter Dylan Dreyer filled in for Roker on the parade route as the whole TODAY crew wished the beloved TV personality a happy Thanksgiving.

After missing a number of consecutive episodes of TODAY earlier this month, Roker took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to reveal why he had been taking time off from the NBC morning show. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

The New York native's wife, Deborah Ann Roberts, whom he married in 1995, also shared sweet message for her husband on her Instagram. "You are the shining sun and star in our family @alroker," she wrote alongside family photos. "Love you so much. Can't wait till you're back home and feeling like your old self again."