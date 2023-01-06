Al Roker Returns to 'Today' Show Following Health Issues

Al Roker is back on TODAY after he was gone for weeks recovering from numerous health problems. The beloved weather broadcaster returned Studio 1A for the first time since November on Friday, a homecoming that was celebrated by his fellow TODAY show anchors.

At the start of the broadcast, Roker made his triumphant return, walking onto the stage to meet Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the desk. "To say we have missed you doesn't even begin to describe it," Guthrie said while they hugged the beloved meteorologist. "It is nothing without you here." Kotb noted that the crew has been "weepy" Friday morning during his return. "I have missed you guys so very much. You are my second family. It's just great to be back — and wearing pants," Roker joked. "It's so much fun."

The countdown is finally over. Al is back in studio with us for the first time in more than two months! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/rvPbuxCcEf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2023

Later, after a short news brief, Guthrie threw it to Roker for the weather. "It's a day for celebration, for joy, and it's just the weather forecast!" Guthrie exclaimed. "With Mr. Roker delivering it!" Always a professional, a smiling Roker stood in front of the weather greenscreen ready to deliver the news. "It's so good to be back here hanging out. Thank you all, you at home so much for all the thoughts and prayers for me and my family. It meant the world to us, believe me," Roker said before going right into the weather forecast for the weekend. After delivering the forecast, Roker sent the show to local NBC affiliates for their own weather updates while the rest of his Today show co-hosts cheered loudly and applauded in the background.

When the broadcast returned, he joked that he's used to sitting at home drinking coffee watching Today instead of being in Studio 1A. "This is a little harder!" He said.

Roker was first admitted to the hospital in November after suffering blood clots in his legs and lungs. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he wrote on Instagram at the time. Roker's hospitalization meant he missed covering the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than 25 years, but he was able to return home in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

Unfortunately, Roker continued to have health issues, and he was readmitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving, which caused him to miss the traditional lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. "Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care," Hoda Kotb assured viewers at the time. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes."

On Dec. 8, Roker was once again discharged from the hospital. "Listen, it's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this," he said in a Dec. 12 video call into the NBC morning show from home. "It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."