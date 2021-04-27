Adele Spotted for First Time in Months at Oscars Afterparty

✖

Adele is back and living it up! The British singer, 32, has been keeping a low profile since hosting Saturday Night Live in October, but looked like she was having a grand time Sunday night during a rare public appearance at an Oscars after-party. Several videos and photos of the "Hello" singer at the party have been posted on social media. It looked like the musician was enjoying being with friends while sporting a lime green coat with feathered sleeves as she danced to Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's hit "I'm Real" with a drink in her hand.

The Grammy-winning artist's last public appearance on SNL came as she hinted that she was working on new music. "Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me being the host. I've seen all of it. Like, 'Why isn’t she the musical guest?' and stuff like that, and there’s a few reasons," she told the audience at the time. "My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I'd rather just put on some wigs … have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?"

There is a new album coming. However, the singer's friend Alan Carr revealed in January. In a video for Grazia UK, the talk show host revealed he had heard "some tracks" off the new record, which he initially said would be released in February. "Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing," he gushed. "I said to her, I said, 'That voice is like an old friend.' It’s like an old friend. Because there are some people [on] the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh they sound [like] Adele,' and then when you hear Adele’s voice again you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There’s only one Adele.'"

Adele has traditionally channeled some of her heartbreak into music, but she reportedly won't be singing about ex-husband Simon Konecki after the two settled their divorce earlier this year. After announcing their split in April 2019, Adele and Konecki have reportedly been working on co-parenting their son Angelo, 8. "They're both aware their son Angelo should be protected and that's why Adele has agreed not to sing about their relationship," a source told The Sun in February after the divorce had been finalized. "Her new album will have a different sound anyway, so it hasn't bothered her too much that Simon quietly expected her to keep their relationship out of her music. ...It's a show of respect."