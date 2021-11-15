Adele’s Oprah Winfrey Interview Nets Singer Impressive Payday

Adele returns in a major way Nov. 14 her two-hour CBS special, Adele: One Night Only. Not only is the singer sitting down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey but viewers will also get to watch a concert performance of the British singer’s first new material in six years. With the release of her new album, 30, quickly approaching on Nov. 19, Adele Is set to make quite a lot of money. However, she Is also getting a massive payday from her concert performance as well.

The Mirror reports that James Corden‘s company Fulwell 73 produced the show and did a revenue share deal to be syndicated around the world that could be worth as much as $100 million, although It’s unclear how much of that goes to the “Easy On Me” singer directly. “The fees for syndication could be over $100million total,” a source told The Mirror. “For Adele, it’s a simply fantastic piece of business – you promote your new record and take home a nice little earner on top.”

“Technically, she may say the interview is free, but her song performances in the show are performance payments,” the source continued. “TV networks across the world are shelling out significant sums for their regions and it will mean millions coming into the coffers.”

The special, which will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, was filmed in Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory. It will include several of Adele's biggest hits as well as new songs from 30. Winfrey will also conduct an exclusive interview with Adele "from her rose garden," according to the announcement, "in Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son."