Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian: All Their Latest Outings Caught on Camera
Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have been spending more and more time together, and they are hard to miss when they head out in public. The two stars make a pretty big scene wherever they go, and some members of the paparazzi tend to trail after them as well. By now, fans can watch a huge catalog of Rae and Kardashian's candid sighting.
Rae and Kardashian first became close in March of 2020, according to a report by E! News. At the time, YouTuber Dave Dobrik invited Rae to go with him to Kardashian's house, where he intended to surprise her son, Mason Disick. Since then, Rae has become a frequent guest at Kardashian functions, and more casual appearances as well. Many of those have been covered by The Hollywood Fix.
Videos of Rae and Kardashian heading out together now plague the internet, from mundane trips to restaurants to potential spoilers for their content collaborations. Through the paparazzi, fans can get a day-by-day idea of what Rae and Kardashian are up to.
Right now, it seems like Rae and Kardashian are just hanging out as friends, but many fans are hoping for some kind of collaboration. Here is a look at all the recent sightings of Rae and Kardashian together.
Shopping in NYC
In December, the paparazzi were ready and waiting when Rae and Kardashian got out of the car together in New York City. As the two went shopping, camera crews scurried around them filming and snapping pictures, but the two did not answer any questions.prevnext
Age Gap
As fans saw Kardashian and Rae out together more and more, many recirculated this video of Rae discussing the age gap between them. While some find it odd for Rae to have a friend more than twice her age, Rae find it to be natural fit.prevnext
Dinner in NYC
During that same trip, the paparazzi followed Rae and Kardashian to dinner in the big apple. They tried harder to get an interview this time around, but the two stars ignored them and just kept walking.prevnext
'Bad and Boujee'
Just over a week ago, The Hollywood Fix caught up with Rae and Kardashian in NYC again, this time at another swanky dinner. In this video, one of them can be heard proclaiming "we're not posing for pictures," but the cameras continued to flash anyway. Some fans tried and failed to get selfies as well.prevnext
Fur
A couple of days later, Kardashian and Rae were a bit more compliant with the camera crew that they ran into in NYC, but they faced another challenge: animal rights activists. Anti-fur activists screamed at Kardashian for her coat, and the two stars hurried inside.prevnext
Sightseeing
On Wednesday, Kardashian and Rae managed a more low-key outing, with few fans or camera crews orbiting around them. The two seemed a bit uncomfortable when the cameras started rolling, but it didn't interrupt their good time.prevnext
Breakfast
On Thursday, Rae and Kardashian were back from their New York trip but still hanging out together in Los Angeles, California. Paparazzi spotted the two order take-out breakfast, standing arm in arm as they examined the menu.prev