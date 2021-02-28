Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian: All Their Latest Outings Caught on Camera

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have been spending more and more time together, and they are hard to miss when they head out in public. The two stars make a pretty big scene wherever they go, and some members of the paparazzi tend to trail after them as well. By now, fans can watch a huge catalog of Rae and Kardashian's candid sighting.

Rae and Kardashian first became close in March of 2020, according to a report by E! News. At the time, YouTuber Dave Dobrik invited Rae to go with him to Kardashian's house, where he intended to surprise her son, Mason Disick. Since then, Rae has become a frequent guest at Kardashian functions, and more casual appearances as well. Many of those have been covered by The Hollywood Fix.

Videos of Rae and Kardashian heading out together now plague the internet, from mundane trips to restaurants to potential spoilers for their content collaborations. Through the paparazzi, fans can get a day-by-day idea of what Rae and Kardashian are up to.

Right now, it seems like Rae and Kardashian are just hanging out as friends, but many fans are hoping for some kind of collaboration. Here is a look at all the recent sightings of Rae and Kardashian together.