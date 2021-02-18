Addison Rae's Boyfriend Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Plead Not Guilty Over TikTok Pandemic House Parties

✖

Tiktokers Bryce Hall and Blake Gray pled not guilty to charges they received for hosting two parties during the pandemic in a Hollywood Hills home. The duo was charged in August with causing a public nuisance after blatantly breaking the Los Angeles shelter-in-place orders. Hall and Gray were both accused of disobeying the Safer L.A. health laws and the Party House ordinance –– the latter of which could lead to thousands of dollars in fines for homeowners and/or the accused.

According to a police report obtained by E! News, Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call concerning a house party at the influencers' rental home on Aug. 8 and issued a citation, warning, and violation notice. Police then returned to the home on Aug. 14 where they found another party for Bryce Hall's 21st birthday celebration. LAPD was at the house due to a call about gunshots in the area. After receiving another citation, violation notice, and a final warning, the police proceeded to shut off power services to the home. For those who remember, on Aug. 5, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized officials to turn off utilities, including water and gas, to places that disobey stay-at-home orders.

"Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders," Garcetti said in a statement. "The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said, "The hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We've got to put a stop to it." He added, "If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior—not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege." The attorney's office claims the two could face up to $2,000 in fines and a year in jail.

Charges aside, Hall continues to update his followers on his personal life via social media. The influencer who boasts 1.3 million followers on Twitter, posted a YouTube video featuring his Valentine's day plans with girlfriend Addison Rae. Rae will be making her acting debut very soon. The young influencer will star in the upcoming She's All That remake. "I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!!" she said of her casting announcement via Instagram.