Addison Rae Comes Under Fire for 'Blasphemous' Christianity Bikini

Addison Rae's latest bikini photo caused more of an uproar than usual thanks to its religious theme that offended many. In a since-deleted post, the 21-year-old TikTok superstar posted a photo of himself wearing Praying's Holy Trinity Bikini. The top features "Father" and "Son," while the bottom half reads "Holy Spirit." Some of her followers called the post "blasphemous."

Rae's photo only showed the top half of the two-piece bikini, which is also no longer available on Praying's website. While some of her famous followers loved the post, her fans disapproved notes Page Six. "Nah this [is] disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what y'all do for money," one person wrote. "This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!" another commented. One fan said the bikini was "disrespecting religions," while another said it was "so messed up."

addison rae for praying by adidas pic.twitter.com/47KL0TUqsQ — Addison Rae Updates (@helIoaddison) August 2, 2022

Although Rae deleted her post, Praying still has a picture of a model wearing the bikini, published on July 25. The company also posted a photo of Christina Aguilera wearing a French version of the bikini. The singer shared a video of herself in the bikini as well, although the words were barely visible.

Praying, whose website is completely offline, prepared to reference the scandal the Rae bikini caused. "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do," reads a meme the company posted on Thursday. "Peace be with you," they wrote in the caption.

The label's Instagram page is filled with products that seem designed to spark a strong reaction. They also made a top with "I'll talk to God when I'm dead" printed on it. Other designs are inspired by 2000s nostalgia, including a sweatshirt reading "Bradjelina" with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's faces on the back. They also made a purse with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's Twilight characters on it.

Last month, Rae and her family made headlines for a different reason. Her mother, Sheri Easterling, responded to reports that Rae's father, her husband Monty Lopez, had an affair with another woman. Lopez allegedly had a five-month affair with Renee Ash, who told Page Six Lopez "misled" her about the state of his marriage with Easterling.

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," Rae's mother wrote in an Instagram Story post on July 7. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is – and always will be – my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them."

Rae canceled press appearances and tweeted about the difficult time for her family. "I've really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express," Rae wrote on July 25. "My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y'all <3 life is weird but worth it."