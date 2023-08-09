'Ozark' Star Julia Garner Shares Photos With Comedy Legend: 'An Incredible Experience'

Julia Garner is staying plenty busy since the end of Ozark last year, and that includes meeting a comedy legend. The actress, who is known as Ruth Langmore on the Netflix crime drama, took to Instagram to share photos with French master clown Philippe Gaulier and she was dressed to impress in a full witches' getup assigned by Gaulier himself. Garner mentioned that it was "an incredible experience" as she learned "clowning from the clown master. I will cherish and remember this forever."

Complete with a red nose, it seems that Garner has found her next calling, and that could be master clown. Considering Ozark was a bit dark at times, it's nice to see her in a more happier setting, and she is definitely looking different than Ruth Langmore. Being a master clown doesn't look easy, but it seems that Garner had the best time.

According to Julia Garner's post, the photos were taken at École Philippe Gaulier, which is a prestigious French theater school just outside of Paris. The school's official website states that Gaulier founded the school in 1980, and earlier this year, they celebrated the 43rd anniversary. The school was even awarded a medal for meritorious services in cultivating artists or deepening the promotion of artistic activities.

While Gaulier performs as a clown, he is also a playwright and a director, having published The Tormentor (Le Gégéneur), a book discussing his thoughts on theatre. It also has exercises designed to develop an actor's skill. Meanwhile, his school has actually had some famous students. According to The Guardian, alumni include Emma Thompson, Simon McBurney, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Now it seems that Julia Garner can also add her name to the list, even if just as an honorary alumni.

When she isn't training to become a master clown, Garner has been booking a few roles post-Ozark. She can most recently be seen in the short Nespresso: The Bet and is set to appear in three upcoming projects, with The Royal Hotel and Apartment 7A due to come out later this year. It's only just a matter of time before Garner takes on a comedy, which will be exciting to see now that she's gotten training from the master. It wouldn't be surprising if she starts doing more comedies, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens with her career path.