Rod Stewart Shares Concerning Health Update

Rod Stewart is taking time away from the stage as he recovers from a recent heart procedure.

The 81-year-old singer has canceled his remaining tour dates after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure, his representative shared to his Instagram on Tuesday.

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“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” the representative said. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage.”

Stewart had been scheduled to perform through Sept. 3, including six dates as part of his Las Vegas residency later this month. His representative said the recovery period means he will not be able to continue with those performances.

Stewart addressed the cancellations in a statement, saying he is already recovering well following the procedure.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me,” he said. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

The announcement comes shortly after Stewart postponed a concert in Cincinnati because of what was initially described as an “unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention.”

The Aug. 9 performance at Riverbend Music Center was postponed, with organizers saying Stewart was expected to recover quickly. Tickets were set to be honored for the rescheduled performance.

Stewart then canceled his Aug. 11 concert at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The venue said doctors had advised the singer to rest for at least 48 hours following a period of monitoring.

“Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding,” Rocket Arena said. “He looks forward to returning to the stage soon.”

The latest health setback follows another interruption to Stewart’s touring schedule earlier this year. In May, he canceled a couple of his Las Vegas residency shows. He later said he had to reschedule the shows because he had a severe sinus infection, according to E! News.

“I couldn’t hear a thing,” he later revealed. “When you’ve got your ears blocked up, it ruins your equilibrium.”