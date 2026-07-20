Courteney Cox Splits From Rock Star Boyfriend After 10-Year Relationship

Courteney Cox is back on the market.

After being together for a decade, Cox and musician Johnny McDaid are going their separate ways. Late last month, the Daily Mail reported the couple’s breakup saying the pair did so amicably and that they were living “different lives.”

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The couple had been together for 10 years despite their gap in age. Cox is 62 and McDaid is 49. Cox and McDaid first starting dating in 2013 after meeting at a party and were even engaged for a short time. They then briefly broke up in 2015 but were back to dating one another again the following year. Ever since, they’ve been a couple. Until recently.

Though news of the breakup has just leaked out over the last couple weeks, the pair had not been seen together publicly since fall 2025 at a US Open Tennis event. Daily Mail further reported that McDaid is rumored to have already moved onto another relationship.

Cox, of course, gained fame for playing “Monica” in the NBC hit sitcom Friends for 10 seasons. She later stared in Cougar Town for six seasons on a series that began on ABC before moving to TBS. Her film credits include all seven movies in the Scream franchise, The Longest Yard, 3000 Miles to Graceland and more.

McDaid is a successful singer/songwriter for Irish rock band Snow Patrol. The band is currently wrapping up a headlining tour throughout the UK. Since 1998 the band has released eight albums, including 2024’s The Forest is The Path. In addition to working with Snow Patrol, McDaid has written for a number of successful artists including Ed Sheeran, Pink, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and others. He co-wrote Sheeran’s hit Shape of You, and the song has amassed over three billion streams.

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The couple’s breakup comes on the heels of another actress/musician separation: Actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff. They called it quits earlier this month and celebrity breakups have been a hot topic among bettors on Polymarket. Bettors are currently wagering on which celebrity couples will break up. Some popular couples that have action on them are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, currently trading at under 5% for a breakup, and Justin and Hailey Bieber (7%).



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No one knows for sure who’s next, but if you had Cox and McDaid, you could’ve cashed in.



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