Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor narrowly escaped potential catastrophic harm when part of a building structure suddenly gave way during a routine filming session at a Mumbai venue.

The frightening episode unfolded at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms, Mumbai, while the actor was shooting a musical sequence for his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, according to Kaumudi Online. Kapoor wasn’t the only one affected by the unexpected structural failure, as producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, director Mudassar Aziz, and various crew members also sustained injuries when ceiling sections came crashing down during the second day of the song shoot.

Fortunately, the injuries weren’t life-threatening, though the incident has raised serious questions about filming location safety standards. Ashok Dubey, representing the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), provided insight into the potential cause, suggesting that vibrations from powerful sound equipment may have triggered the collapse. “Since the location has been there for a long time, the vibrations from the sound caused the set to tremble, leading the further portions to tremble off,” Dubey explained to Hindustan Times.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. after what had otherwise been a smooth production day. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who witnessed the frightening moment, shared his perspective: “We were shooting a song, and the first day went well. On the second day, everything was going fine until around 6 p.m. when we were taking a shot. We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed.”

Ganguly credited certain safety features with preventing a much worse outcome. “Luckily, it fell in parts and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen on us, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt,” he told Hindustan Times. The choreographer also highlighted broader industry concerns, noting that while production companies typically assume venues have been properly vetted, “many times the safety of the location isn’t properly verified before it is offered for shooting.”

The incident has prompted the FWICE to escalate their safety concerns to government officials. Dubey confirmed they’ve communicated with Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding the situation, underlining the need for more rigorous inspection protocols for filming locations.

Kapoor was filming alongside co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who was reportedly present during the accident. The two performers previously collaborated on The Lady Killer, a romantic thriller directed by Ajay Bahl. That production faced its own difficulties, though of a different nature. According to Hindustan Times, production company T-Series encountered issues that resulted in an extremely limited theatrical release for the film.

Industry observers are watching closely to see if Mere Husband Ki Biwi faces production delays following this safety incident. The film, which brings together Kapoor and Pednekar for their second project, was previously announced for a February release, though that timeline may now be affected.