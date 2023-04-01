Metal Band Cancels Show After Tornado Collapses Structure at Venue

There was an incident with a structure collapse that occurred Friday evening at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, IL, canceled a performance featuring the death metal bands Morbid Angel, Revocation, Crypta, and Skeletal Remains. The collapse included an awning, a partial roof, and a partial floor. Approximately 20 ambulances were requested to arrive at the scene, according to CBS. WTVO also reported that the number of injuries at this time is unknown. A severe storm with winds up to 90 mph caused the collapse of the structure. CBS also reported that trees fell on cars near the venue and in the area as well. Morbid Angel released a statement saying the show was canceled due to a tornado in the area, according to Metal Injection. "Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

In Belvidere, officials held a press conference Saturday morning to discuss the events that led to the collapse of the Apollo Theatre's roof. Officials confirmed a 50-year-old man died in the collapse. Another 28 people received injuries, including two seriously injured, two severely injured, 18 moderately injured, and five minorly injured. CBS reported that more than 40 people were treated at local hospitals. The most common injuries were orthopedic, head, and neurologic trauma, as well as soft tissue injuries. No one has been reported missing. Officials reported a tornado had hit Boone County, causing damage to many buildings, including the theatre. The tower collapsed just two blocks down from the station at 7:47 p.m., after warning sirens sounded at 7:24 p.m. Numerous buildings were also damaged due to the storm, along with the venue. The collapse happened about 30 minutes into the sold-out concert, which started at 7 p.m. The first call came in as a mass-casualty event. According to Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle, about 260 people attended the concert – including the audience, staff, and bands. The theater holds around 1,500 people.

In video footage from the scene, a large portion of the bowstring truss roof and the marquee fell to the ground. A few bricks were also lying in the middle of the street, and some debris fell on cars nearby. The ceiling inside the proscenium collapsed, leaving the space open to the outside with lightning flashing. People were likely gathered in front of the stage at the time, CBS reported. According to Belvidere police chief Shane Woody, the scene was chaotic when police arrived. "Chaos. Absolute chaos," he said. "When officers are first on the scene, when the fire department and first responders get here, they do the best they can to control the chaos as much as possible. But ultimately, we go in, and ultimately try and find people, and save as many people as we possibly can – and bring them to safety as best as we can." Despite reports that people were still trapped hours after the collapse, Illinois state Rep. Dave Vella said everyone had been cleared from the building by 10 p.m.