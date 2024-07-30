The actress served 90 days in jail after she was arrested and charged in connection to her 2023 wrong-way DUI crash.

Haley Pullos is no longer behind bars. The former General Hospital star, 26, was expected to be released from jail Monday after appearing before a Los Angeles county judge for her sentencing in connection with her 2023 wrong-way DUI crash that left her and another driver injured.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit as she appeared before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Terry Smerling, according to MyNewsLA.com, Pullos was "sentenced to probation with 90 days county jail with time served," her attorney Dan Melnick told PEOPLE. The actress, who starred as Molly Lansing-Davis on the popular ABC soap opera, served 90 days in jail after voluntarily surrendering herself to Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in April. With that time counting toward her 90-day sentencing, Pullos was expected to be released from jail Monday.

Pullos was also sentenced 200 hours of community service and a nine-month DUI program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) program. She was also ordered to continue private counseling and pay $8,260 in restitution to the victim and not to drive a motor vehicle for a year. When asked if she accepted the terms of her sentence, Pullos responded, "Yes, your honor."

Pullos was first arrested in April 2023 after she was involved in a wrong-way crash on the 134 freeway in Pasadena, California. Pullos allegedly drove her 2019 Ford westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle. The actress was left trapped in her mangled vehicle and had to be pulled from the wreckage by Pasadena Fire Department crews. She and the other driver were both injured and taken to hospitals.

The actress, who had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash, according to the California Highway Patrol, charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC causing injury, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage. However, under the terms of a deal struck with LA's District Attorney, she pleaded no contest to driving under the influence with .08 BAC causing bodily injury, with the other two charges being dropped.

The actress had portrayed Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital since 2009, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015. Amid her DUI case, Pullos took a leave of absence from the soap, with Holiday Mia Kriegel taking over the role.

While Pullos' court case is wrapping up, she currently faces a lawsuit from Courteney Wilder, the other driver involved in the crash. In January, Wilder filed a lawsuit seeking damages. In the suit, Wilder aid the actress "acted maliciously and without any regard for the safety of others, as evidenced by her rage when she was pulled from her vehicle by first responders." The actress argued in her counter-complaint that any "damages" Wilder alleged were "proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs." She requested the case be dismissed and Wilder pay for her legal fees.