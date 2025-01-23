ABC and CW Actor Facing Third Bout of Cancer: Latest on Colin Egglesfield

Colin Egglesfield is “determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever” after being diagnosed with cancer for a third time. The 51-year-old actor best known for playing Joshua Madden on All My Children from 2005 to 2009 took to Instagram to share news of his recent diagnosis — and a reminder to his followers — on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“‘It’s not the hand that you’ve been dealt because you can’t change that. It’s how you play the cards that counts.’ I found this quote from an interview I did when I was 25 and it has served me well throughout my life including recently,” Egglesfield wrote on Instagram. “The beginning to this year hasn’t been the easiest, but in the spirit of what I said in my interview, this is another opportunity to decide who I choose to be in the face of uncertainty and challenges in my most recent cancer diagnosis.”

The Melrose Place reboot actor said that doctors caught his “prostate cancer early” a year ago, and after “doing a lot of research” and talking to several health care professionals, he “elected to be proactive and have surgery.”

“I’m so grateful for the amazing support and care I’ve received over the past few months from @cityofhopephx, Dr. Gellhaus and all the nurses, other doctors, and staff that have been instrumental in supporting me through this scary time,” he continued, expressing his support for anyone going anything similar.

“Hopefully this is a reminder to everyone that you’re not alone with whatever you’re facing and that it’s important to advocate for yourself and your health which includes checkups, seeking information and asking for help when you need it!” he wrote. “And thank you to everyone else who has supported me and extended your well wishes! I feel it and each day I’m getting healthier and stronger. I’m still a bit sore but I’m making progress and am determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever especially with the help of my sexy walker :).”

Colin Egglesfield attends the 92nd anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys for Tots on December 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Egglesfield concluded: “It all starts with a decision to commit to what you decide to be with whatever you’re facing. I decide to be RESILIENCE, FAITH, COURAGE, GRACE and INSPIRATION. … And fellas, be sure to get your PSA checked regularly. It saved my life!”

Egglesfield received plenty of support for his own health battle in the comment section, with All My Children alum Chrishell Stause commenting, “Omg I’m so so sorry! It’s not fair! I know how tough you are but I am so sorry you have to keep proving that. I’m sending you SO much love.” Actor Andrew Walker chimed in, “You’re such an inspiration buddy. So happy you’re on the other side of this. Up up from here!!”