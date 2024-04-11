'Melrose Place' Reboot in the Works, Heather Locklear Among Returning Cast Members

It's time to go back to West Hollywood at the most iconic apartment complex on television. According to Deadline, Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga are reuniting for a new Melrose Place series. The reboot would be a followup to the '90s drama and is in development at CBS Studios. While nothing is set in stone, it is being shopped to both networks and streamers, including home network Fox.

A spinoff of Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place was created by Darren Star, who was also behind 90210. It centered on a group of young adults living in an apartment complex on, you guessed it, Melrose Place in WeHo. Locklear appeared in all seven seasons as Amanda Woodward, in Season 1 as a recurring before being upped to series regular for Season 2 and the remainder of the series. Laura Leighton appeared as Sydney Andrews as a guest in the first season, recurring in the second, and a series regular from Season 3 to Season 5. Zuniga was a series regular for the first four seasons, starring as Jo Reynolds.

The new series, which would branch off of the original and not the 2009 CW reboot, will see the OG Melrose Place residents reunite after "one of their dearest friends dies suddenly… But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new past secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective."

Locklear, Leighton, and Zuniga will reprise their fan-favorite characters, with Leighton an Zuniga also serving as executive producers alongside writer Lauren Gussis, Tiffany Grant, and Jason Weinberg. Reportedly, if the reboot goes to series, more original cast members are expected to join. Melrose Place had a rotating ensemble cast throughout its run, including Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Amy Locane, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Vanessa Williams, Rob Estes, Lisa Rinna, Kelly Rutherford, and Alyssa Milano.

Considering all of the drama, romance, lies, and even murder that went down at that apartment complex in the '90s, it would surely be interesting to see how the reboot lives up to the original. While it would be hard to match what the original Melrose Place had, this reboot already sounds intriguing. Plus, with Amanda, Sydney, and Jo returning along with possibly more familiar faces, it's sure to be a good one. Hopefully, more information is announced soon, but in the meantime, the original series is streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video.