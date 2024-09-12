'All My Children' Movies with Returning Cast Set at Lifetime

All My Children is looking to make a comeback. The ABC soap opera initially ran from 1970 to 2011 and briefly returned in 2013 as a web series. 11 years later, TVLine reports that Lifetime is in talks to launch a TV-movie franchise centering on the series. A rep at the network confirmed that there are two movies currently in development, with one being holiday-themed.

An All My Children series or movie has long been in the works, with The Walk Disney Company wanting opportunities to continue the intellectual property. In 2020, ABC announced that former stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos would be developing a primetime spinoff. Titled Pine Valley and "centered on a young reporter with a secret agenda who threatens to bring the Pennsylvania town's deadly history to light," the series has not gone anywhere in four years.

As for who would be returning to the proposed movies, no details have been released. All My Children, like all soaps, saw a rotating cast throughout its run. Since the movies would be featuring "legacy characters," it could be characters from any point of the series. News comes after Walt Willey reprised his role as Jackson Montgomery in a multi-episode arc on General Hospital in 2023. So even though it's been a while since All My Children was last on air, the characters are still very much alive. At least, most of them are.

The AMC movies are still in early development at Lifetime, so not much information has been revealed about them. Whether they could bring the show back full-time is unknown, but it does seem like Lifetime may just be wanting to do a movie franchise, at least for now. Movies would definitely be better than nothing and still give fans the chance to catch up with their favorite characters years after the soap ended.

If the All My Children movies do happen, it will probably still be a while until they air. At the very least, with a holiday-themed one that does give fans an idea of when it could premiere. All they need is year. People will just have to patiently wait for more news and hope that their favorite Pine Valley residents will be returning in some way, shape, or form in the near future.