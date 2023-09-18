Chrishell Stause Mourns Death of 'All My Children' Co-Star Billy Miller

Chrishell Stause is remembering her late All My Children co-star Billy Miller following the actor's death Friday at the age of 43. Miller, who is best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, worked alongside the Selling Sunset star, 42, on All My Children when he joined the soap as Richie Novak in 2007, as Stause played Amanda Dillon from 2005 to 2011.

On what would have been the Daytime Emmy Award winner's 44th birthday Sunday, Stause took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend, writing that she was still "processing" the news of his death. "Too many feelings, but you are gone too soon and I'm so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now," the Netflix star wrote alongside a broken heart and prayer emoji. Miller's manager confirmed the news of his death to Variety Sunday, writing in a statement, "The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died." No specific cause of death has been reported. Miller is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, and their kids Grayson and Charley.

Miller's many colleagues honored him on social media following his death, with Young and the Restless alum Michael Muhney recalling his co-star's many wonderful traits in an X (formerly known as Twitter) thread. "You lit up every room with your smile," he wrote. "Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private. You were bigger and braver and bolder than this life. You were legend. There is no landing to this final cliffhanger, the wings you've spent your lifetime earning have carried you up to that wonderful place in the sky."

Former Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson also paid tribute on social media. "I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote Sunday. "His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy."

Miller's work on The Young and the Restless earned him three Daytime Emmy Awards – two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor. Miller appeared on the soap from 2008 to 2014 before joining General Hospital from 2014 to 2019. The actor's most recent credits included roles on NCIS and The Rookie.