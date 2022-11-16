Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.

On Nov. 5, Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, Calif., home. He was 34 years old. "The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles," his rep told Page Six. "Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family." According to reports, the troubled former child star died without a will. TMZ reported that Carter's lawyers recommended he draft one following the birth of his son in November 2021 with on-again, off-again girlfriend Melanie Martin, but he never followed through. As Carter died unmarried, Prince will likely inherit his father's estate under California succession laws.

Angel and Nick Carter announced on Nov. 14 that they are raising money to support mental health in the wake of their brother's tragic death. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," revealed the 42-year-old Backstreet Boys singer on his Instagram account on Nov. 6. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here." In an Instagram post on Nov. 5, Angel shared a moving message to her brother. She wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them." She continued, "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."