Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Reportedly Harassed by Fans

Several of Aaron Carter's fans are harassing fiancée Melanie Martin and sometimes even terrorizing her in person following his death. TMZ reported that since Carter died, going online has been a headache for Martin since his followers have been sending her abusive messages, according to sources connected to her. Among the persistent harassment Martin faces, are fans who wish her death and others who blame her for Carter's passing. The conflict has also bled into real life. Sources told TMZ that people have been showing up at Carter's Lancaster, CA home since his death. Apparently, they trespass on the property and peer into the house or vehicles' windows, and Martin is terrified. As Martin was moving her belongings out of Carter's house earlier this week, TMZ reported a police presence outside.

According to the outlet, Martin called the police to keep the peace at the house. She wanted to guarantee there would be no issues while at Carter's home because of the harassment she had endured. Martin had retrieved belongings for their son Prince, including diapers, clothes, and baby items, according to TMZ. Carter's fans allege she has stolen his possessions, which sources told the outlet isn't true. Insiders also claimed Melanie is scared because of all the online harassment and that she now understands what Carter was going through for years.

Prior to Carter's untimely death, he was dealing with custody issues with Martin. The Sun reported that in September, Carter opened up about the custody of Prince. In an interview at the time, he stated that he was determined to regain custody of his son. Martin's mother was granted custody of the child due to allegations of drug use and domestic violence, he claimed. Reports from The Sun in September claimed that Carter had lost custody of his child and entered rehab. An interview with Martin revealed that he had entered treatment at Lionrock Recovery in Los Angeles. Also, in the video, he spoke openly about the situation, vowing to get better to regain custody of his son. The late singer said, "I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me [and] I want my son back. The main reason why I enrolled into Lionrock Recovery outpatient is to help with the weed."

Throughout the past few years, Carter dealt with legal and personal issues. He frequently made headlines for his on-again, off-again relationship with Martin. In June 2020, they announced their engagement after going public with their relationship in January of that year. They welcomed Prince in November 2021. Martin's reaction to the tragic news of Carter's death was shared on social media shortly after the news broke. On TikTok, she posted a video of herself crying. A photo of Martin and Carter kissing was later posted by Martin, captioned, "My baby, I can't breathe." The family of Carter also released a statement, which said, "The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."