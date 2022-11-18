Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks After Singer's Death at 34

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, put out a statement after the young rapper's tragic death at 34. The coroner's report and other statements indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on the morning of Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Martin and Carter were in an on-and-off relationship for years, and they had a one-year-old son named Prince. Carter claimed he was beginning a month-long outpatient recovery program in Los Angeles. Carter, 34, told The U.S. Sun he wanted to avoid a relapse after five years of sobriety. The singer told The Sun outside a grocery store, with Martin by his side, that he checked into Lionrock Recovery. He hoped it would keep him from falling off the wagon and stop smoking marijuana to help stabilize his relationship with Martin. Carter said he had spent $200,000 this year on care to foster a "fully functional family" with Martin.

Carter described his treatment as an "abstinence program" where he works with an individual counselor. The court suggested he attend but did not make it mandatory, he said. "I do group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes, I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things," Carter said. "It's new being a parent, but it's actually become really fun and exciting and given me a new chapter of my life. It's been amazing." Carter hoped the program would help him get his "son back" after a tumultuous few months with Martin. Earlier this year, Martin accused him of fracturing three of her ribs during an argument, allegations he later denied. Martin later told followers on Instagram that the "untrue" claims were made up amid her struggle with postpartum depression.

"We went through a time where we were just being immature and just using the internet to try to get back at each other and just being immature people. We deactivated both of our social medias," Carter said of their social media use during their relationship struggles. "First I want us to figure out what we are doing right now. I'd like to get married, move to another place," Martin also told The Sun.