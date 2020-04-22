Aaron Carter and Girlfriend Melanie Martin Expecting First Child Just Weeks After Concerning Domestic Violence Incident

Congratulations are in order for Aaron Carter! On Tuesday night, the 32-year-old singer announced on Instagram Live that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin. Although the news comes less than a month following Martin's domestic violence arrest, the couple couldn’t seem any happier, with Martin writing on social media shortly after sharing the pregnancy announcement that "love wins."

"Obviously I have a baby on the way. I'm going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we're pregnant," Carter said in the clip as he held up a positive pregnancy test. He later shared a photo of himself on his account celebrating the news, writing in the caption, "Dad Bod."

Opening up about the news with PEOPLE shortly after, Carter couldn't help but express his excitement. Although he and Martin have certainly had their ups and downs throughout the course of their relationship, he said that this is the right step in their relationship and something that they both want.

"This is what we both want," he told the outlet. "We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Fans, of course, have been just as eager to celebrate and send their congratulations. On Carter’s most recent post, dozens of comments are from fans reacting to the pregnancy announcement, with one person commenting, "Such great news for you and Melanie, congratulations!!" Several others wrote that Carter is going to "be an amazing dad!"

Carter and Martin went public with their relationship in January, with the "Hard to Love" singer at the time sharing a video to Instagram of himself and Martin on a road trip. He later took to the social media platform to share a photo of himself and Martin kissing. While the months that followed were filled with plenty of PDA-filled posts, their relationship hit a road bump on March 29, when the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic dispute at Carter’s home. Martin was taken into police custody and booked and later released from jail after posting a portion of her $50,000 bond, according to E! News.

Although Carter initially responded to the incident on Twitter by writing, "You don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future" and soon declared that he was "single," they are now back together. He confirmed such to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "we just realized that we love each other" and that "family is most important to me."