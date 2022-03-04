Aaron Carter Accused of Domestic Abuse, Breaking Ribs of Ex-Fiancee Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter‘s ex-fiancee Melanie Martin has filed a restraining order against the former pop star, accusing him of punching her during a recent domestic despite that left her with three broken ribs. “We had a fight about me talking to another man while we were broken up,” read the documents acquired by The Blast. “He punched me in the left rib and pushed me. I didn’t feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threaten to give me a restraining order.”

Martin explained that she sought medical attention following the injury and attached medical records to the restraining order that confirmed at least one broken rib and included the documents detailing the medical treatments necessary. The former couple shares an Infant son, and Martin alleges that Carter threw her and the child out of the house. “He tried to threaten me with a fake allegation if I didn’t leave after, and all my things were still at the house, and my baby as well. So, we were thrown out on the streets, had to stay at a friend’s and file this report after the doctor’s visit,” she wrote. Also she is asking to go and retrieve her possessions from the home, saying, “all my clothing is expensive, and need the baby items.”

According to Martin’s filing, Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services has gotten Involved. “DCFS is recommending to remove this child if he is in the hands of the father,” Martin wrote. “I will be with the child, not the father until the court decides with to do with legalities. I think he needs to go to anger management asap.” Martin also revealed that Carter has four guns that he keeps in a safe.

“I think that during the days of our break-up, he took too many of his prescription pills and it gave him too much aggression. He probably doesn’t even remember he did so,” Martin said of what kickstarted the fight. “I think he needs anger management, counseling on how to control his anger. He is very jealous and needs to be more rational because he doesn’t even remember he did so I believe.”

Carter has filed his own suit as a response, claiming that he Is actually the one who was a victim of abuse, saying that Martin was “verbally abusive, taunting, antagonizing, would not allow me to get any sleep all night loving, shoving & scratching & attempted to push me over the banister over 2nd story staircase.” He also claims to have injuries due to the scuffle, a “scratch on the back and thumb.” The former couple is set to face off in the courtroom at some point In the coming weeks.