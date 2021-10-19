Aaron Carter Gets Plea Deal in DUI Case

Aaron Carter’s 2017 DUI charge has officially been dismissed, TMZ reports, after the former child star struck a deal with prosecutors to plead no contest to reckless driving. A court clerk from Habersham County, Georgia, told the outlet that after Carter refused to submit to a breathalyzer test after being pulled over in 2017, he will be placed on 12 months of probation and forced to complete 40 hours of community service.

He will also be required to take DUI risk reduction classes and pay about $1,500 in court fees and fines. Carter will also be subject to a drug and alcohol evaluation and forced to comply with any treatment that is deemed appropriate. If Carter does comply with all these terms, he won’t spend any time behind bars, which originally was on the table when he was initially arrested and suspected to be under the influence of alcohol while out for a drive with then-girlfriend Madison Parker.

Carter has since moved on with his life, debuting last month in the nude revue Naked Boys Singing! in Las Vegas’ Jewel Box Theatre. “I think the naked body is a beautiful thing,” Carter told Variety upon the casting announcement’s release. “We were all born naked.” The “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer is also on OnlyFans, which he told the magazine was “very uplifting” as a model. “They make you feel attractive and good about yourself. I love that social media platform more than any other platform. It’s not about the money. It’s about the fans,” he said.

Carter has also been taking on the celebrity boxing craze, getting knocked out in a short-lived bout against Lamar Odom back in June in Atlantic City. “I did my best. Fought like a lion,” Carter tweeted after his defeat at the hands of the former NBA player. “He was huge. And at least I didn’t go in [there] like a p—.” He continued, “I got punched in the throat so hard lol that s— was so much fun!!!! I actually had a blast so y’all can say what you want. But I don’t see you at 6′ fighting a giant.”