'90s Rockstar Attacks Police Officers During Welfare Check

Neil Hagerty, known for his work with Royal Trux and the Howling Hex, was arrested in Denver, Colorado on April 14. The guitarist and songwriter was taken into police custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer and two counts of attempting to disarm an officer after he allegedly attacked a Denver police officer during a welfare check.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 14 after Denver police responded to a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street at around 12:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department said in a tweet. After the officer, who was not identified, arrived at the scene and began speaking with the person who made the call, a second person, identified as Hagerty by publicly available documents reviewed by The Denver Gazette, "came out of the building and attacked the officer, ripping off his police badge and then using it to cut the officer." The responding officer was reportedly left with a 6-inch laceration to the throat, according to an arrest affidavit, which noted that Hagerty also attempted to take the officer's service weapon.

"Victim officer called for cover and on arrival of second officer, suspect continued to fight causing a physical injury/laceration on second officer's hand," the arrest affidavit stated. "Suspect also attempted to disarm second officer by attempting to pull officer's Taser from the holster."

The officer involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital "for non-life-threatening injuries." Hagerty, who was described as being "combative" and is also said to have injured other responding officers, who suffered "cuts and abrasions," was arrested and held on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer and two counts of attempting to disarm an officer. The Denver Gazette reported that the musician was being held without bond and was scheduled to make his first court appearance that Saturday. All officers injured in the incident were released from the hospital.

Haggerty is a musician who formed Royal Trux in the late 1980s with Jennifer Herrema. The alternative rock band was active from 1987 to 2001, during which they released Twin Infinitives, an untitled album, Cats and Dogs, and others. The band split in 2001 before e reuniting in 2015. In 2019, Royal Trux released White Stuff, their first new album in nearly 20 years. Hagerty is also known for his work with the Howling Hex.