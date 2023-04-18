Malu Trevejo Arrested in Miami

Singer and influencer Malu Trevejo was arrested last week. According to RadarOnline.com, a bench warrant was issued for the singer after she failed to show up to a previous court hearing in connection to a non-moving traffic violation, her attorney confirmed. Trevejo, who was said to have been unaware of the court date, was arrested and booked into jail in jail in Miami, Florida on Thursday, April 13. Trevejo immediately posted bail and was released, with the outlet reporting that she is "relieved that the situation was quickly resolved." The singer has not publicly commented on her arrest at this time.



Trevejo's arrest came amid a recent bout of legal troubles and followed the news in January that four former staffers – Victoria Barreto, Ralph Colon, Edwardo Vidal, and Witchneverson Lacroix – were suing the singer for battery, defamation, and sexual misconduct, among other complaints. In the lawsuit, obtained by Billboard, the former employees alleged they "endured mental, emotional, sexual and physical punishment" during their employment with the singer, which ended between 2021 and 2022. The plaintiffs also claimed that Trevejo berated them with racial slurs, the lawsuit also alleging that Trevejo made sexual advances toward Barreto. Barreto, who was hired in October 2021 as Trevejo's personal assistant, said Trevejo asked her to "sleep with her in her bed, cuddle with her and watch television, controlling and claiming possession of" her, and when she turned down the requests, Barreto "experienced increased aggression, dismissive responses" and would be called "stupid" or "dumb." The suit also alleged that Trevejo "abused" Colon, listed as Trevejo's security/bodyguard, one week after starting the job. Colon said the singer "frequently ignored" his security advice, "forcing" him to put himself in the line of danger in "avoidable" situations.



In a statement to Billboard at the time reacting to the lawsuit, in which the plaintiffs sought $4 million in damages, Trevejo's attorney said, "Ms. Trevejo is aware of the false allegations in the lawsuit and looks forward to defending herself against these baseless claims."



In March, Lacroix told the court he was dismissing all claims against the singer, noting that the dismissal was with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile the claims later. Trevejo's attorney, Jason Ziven, told RadarOnline.com, "We are happy with that result and will keep vigorously defending Malu and her name against the other plaintiffs."



Also this year, Trevejo filed a lawsuit against Stephen Belafonte in January alleging he "swindled her into signing a binding deal to have him represent her exclusively as her manager," per TMZ. Trevejo claimed Belafonte misrepresented himself as a licensed talent agent and the agreement he had her sign was one-sided in his favor. Trevejo also alleged misappropriation of funds. Trevejo sued for fraud, conversion, conspiracy, theft, misappropriation, and breach of fiduciary duty, among other claims.