‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino’s Sister Speaks out on His Death: ‘Gone But Never Forgotten’

On Sunday morning, TMZ reported that 7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino died at the age of 21 after being involved in a car crash. The publication reported that Brino, who was the only occupant of his vehicle, lost control of his Toyota Camry and it crashed into a pole. The crash occurred on Monday, at around 3 a.m. in San Bernadino County in California. Following the news of his untimely passing, Brino’s family and friends have issued tributes to him online. His sister, Mimi Brino, even posted a sweet message on Instagram in honor of her brother just days after his passing.

“To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten’. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement,” she wrote. “You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side,” Mimi wrote, and added. “Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Brino (@mimi_brino) on Mar 11, 2020 at 5:58pm PDT

Mimi isn’t the only member of the Brino family who has issued a tribute to the former 7th Heaven star. Brino’s aunt, Janet Brino, also shared some kind words in honor of her nephew, as TMZ reported.

“To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart,” Janet wrote. “God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

According to TMZ, Brino previously appeared on 7th Heaven from 1999 to 2007 in a rotating basis alongside his sibling Nikolas. The episode in which he first appeared, which featured Annie Camden giving birth, was one of the most-watched episodes of the series ever.