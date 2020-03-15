'7th Heaven' Fans Mourn Lorenzo Brino's Death

Actor Lorenzo Brino passed away this week, and 7th Heaven fans are reeling. Brino was in a car crash earlier this week when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and hit a pole, according to TMZ. For those that grew up watching him on TV, the loss is hard to fathom.

Brino was a 21-year-old actor, best-known for his role on 7th Heaven from 1999 to 2007. He played both of the twins, Sam and David Camden alternately, along with his real-life brother Nikolas Brino. Lorenzo and Nikolas were two members of a set of quadruplets in real life, and originally all four siblings took turns playing the roles on TV. As they aged and their appearances changed, however, the roles were narrowed to these two.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Lorenzo Brino had been killed in a car accident earlier this week. His identity was not confirmed until this weekend, but when it was his family and former co-stars from 7th Heaven posted heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" wrote his sister, Mimi Brino on Instagram. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years."

Fans are mourning as well. Here is a look at how 7th Heaven fans are dealing with the death of their beloved child star.