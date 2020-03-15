'7th Heaven' Actor Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

Tragic news has come out regarding one member of the 7th Heaven family. Lorenzo Brino, who starred on the show when he was younger, has died at the age of 21 as a result of a car crash, as TMZ reported on Sunday. Brino, who was the only occupant of his vehicle, reportedly lost control of his Toyota Camry and it struck a pole. The crash reportedly occurred earlier this week, but the name of the victim, Brino, was only recently confirmed, as TMZ went on to note.

TMZ reported that Brino was part of a quadruplet and all of them appeared on 7th Heaven on a rotating basis from 1999 to 2007. Brino first appeared on the show when Annie Camden gave birth, and the episode was ultimately one of the most-watched episodes of the series. Following the news about Brino's untimely passing, many of those who were closest to him have issued tributes online.

The former 7th Heaven star's sister, Mimi Bruno, posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram, writing a lovely, moving message in honor of him.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement," Mimi's caption began. "You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years."

"Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories," she added, captioning numerous photos of herself and her brother. "I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side."

"Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever," she concluded.

As TMZ noted, Brino's aunt, Janet Brino, also issued a tribute to the late 21-year-old.

"To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart," Janet reportedly said. "God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas ... You got a big job up there."