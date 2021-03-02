6ix9ine Owes Five-Figures for Massive Security Bill, Lawsuit Claims

✖

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine — also known as Tekashi69 or Daniel Hernandez — is facing a new lawsuit from the company that he hires for private security. According to a report by The Blast, Hernandez has been paying for a crew of bodyguards to travel with him in Los Angeles. However, that company is now suing him for an unpaid bill of five figures.

Metropolitan Patrol is seeking legal action against Hernandez for a specific job in November of 2019. The rapper reportedly hired them for 10 straight days of security, including multiple guards around him for 24 hours at a time. He also asked for an armored vehicle to travel in, and all of this added up. The company claims it is owed $75,165, and that Hernandez has refused to pay.

Hernandez reportedly hired Metropolitan Patrol to provide "a visible deterrent for property crimes and a crime against the client, which include criminal mischief, making graffiti, parking enforcement, larceny, burglary, and criminal tampering, trespass, and criminal trespass, misapplication of property." That meant $85 per hour for each guard and $550 per day for each "patrol vehicle."

The lawsuit itemized all those expenses so there could be no doubt about what Hernandez owed. The list is impressive, including three "armed officers" during the day and an "armed overnight officer" each night.

Hernandez later requested an additional guard during a music video shoot, raising the cost further. The rapper also traveled in style in the company cars — a "black fully loaded Yukon with Ballistic Panels" and "lights and sirens" at all times.

Metropolitan Patrol said that Hernandez "informed by text message" that he would not be paying the bill. It is now requesting a late fee for the time this sum went unpaid, raising the total cost to $88,181.50. So far, Hernandez has not responded to the lawsuit.

The rapper may be distracted by other outstanding legal action against him. In addition to his probation and ongoing criminal cases, Hernandez was sued by a dancer from a Miami strip club this weekend, according to a report by TMZ. The lawsuit claims that Hernandez threw a champagne bottle after someone in the club mocked him for "snitching." Instead, it hit the dancer who needed to go to the emergency room and get her head wound stapled shut.

Hernandez and his lawyer denied that allegation, but the cases are mounting up once again. It is not clear when any of these cases are due in court.