Cardi B Defends Husband Offset After He Allegedly DM’s Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend

Cardi B refuses to “entertain the BS.” Amid claims that her husband, Offset, slid into the DMs of Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade, Cardi said that the Migos rapper’s Instagram had been hacked.

“This guy’s Instagram has been hacked,” she said in an Instagram video on Tuesday that was since deleted, but reposted on Twitter. “This boy got a cold, I have, like, a very crazy stomachache. I’m about to go to the hospital because I feel like it’s food poisoning… Babe, I know you’ve done some dumb s—. Everybody know he’s done some dumb s—. But n—as ain’t dumb, n—as ain’t crazy. We had a sweet weekend. Life’s been good.”

“That’s why I’m not entertaining the BS,” she added.

After 69 gf exposed an alleged dm from Offset, random tweets from Offset’s account showed up after on twitter. Cardi B exclaims how his twitter and Instagram were hacked and the hacker was the one who messaged 69 girlfriend Jade pic.twitter.com/Kk845Ls61R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 4, 2019

In an Instagram Story video uploaded to Cardi’s account, Offset showed an email from his phone offering proof this his Instagram account was hacked, and explained that “somebody hacked one of my emails” that was “connected to all my s— and that’s how I got hacked.”

“I’ve been having a good weekend, man, I wake up to the bulls—. I’m with my family, man. I ain’t on no stupid s—,” he said.

“I still don’t have my Gram as of right now, but I know I’mma get it,” he said in the clip uploaded to Cardi’s Instagram early Wednesday morning.

But Cardi and Offset’s protests didn’t stop Jade from reportedly posting on her Instagram Story, “The hack started after you got exposed.”

“Why it didn’t start at 1am,” she reportedly wrote.

In a since-deleted video, Jade — who is currently embattled in a court case against Cardi after accusing the rapper of ordering an attack on her — posted a clip showing that Offset had DM’ed her, “Miss u fr.”

“Your wife [Cardi B] has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ???????” Jade wrote in the caption. “Theirs (sic) a lot of s— I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that I’m the QUEEN of talking s— now I’m backing it up.”

Not long after, Cardi and Offset awoke to find the rapper’s social media accounts had apparently been hacked, with messages like these appearing on his Twitter.

Cardi and Offset secretly married in 2017 before welcoming their daughter, Kulture, in July 2018. The new mom announced in December 2018 that she had split from Offset amid cheating allegations, but they later rekindled their romance.

While filming Vogue‘s “73 Questions” last month, Cardi opened up about their marriage. “I always feel like I know everything, and he taught me that I don’t,” she said.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty